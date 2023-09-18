Following a series of defeats, Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben celebrated the club's return to form with a win against Brentford. Callum Wilson marked his first start of the season with a penalty goal, leading to a 1-0 victory for the Magpies. Despite acknowledging it wasn't their best performance, manager Eddie Howe praised the team's determination. Reuben expressed his delight on social media, praising the St James' Park atmosphere and looking forward to their next match against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Manchester City are keen to surpass Manchester United in Premier League titles over the upcoming decade. Currently, they are the leading force in English football, their main rivals being Arsenal and Liverpool. United, however, have been struggling recently due to ownership issues. Despite Erik ten Hag’s side losing to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend, City continued their victorious campaign with a win against West Ham.

Chelsea are set to face Bournemouth in a must-win Premier League match. With Mauricio Pochettino's team having only one win this season, the match presents much-needed opportunity for points. Pochettino has confirmed that Enzo Fernandez, fresh from international duty, is fit to play. However, there is uncertainty about Moises Caicedo's participation. Chelsea's Romeo Lavia is sidelined due to an ankle injury, while Reece James, Armando Broja, and Benoit Badiashile are close to recovery but not available for this match. Bournemouth's new addition, Alex Scott, is not expected to debut for a few more weeks.

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Jarell Quansah's performance in Liverpool's victory over Wolves, despite a challenging first half. With several key players unavailable, 20-year-old Quansah made his Premier League debut in central defence and was singled out for praise by Klopp. Liverpool recovered from being a goal down at half-time with Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and an own goal helping them secure a 3-1 win. Klopp also lauded Mo Salah for his involvement and impact in every game, his contributions proving invaluable in Liverpool's comeback.

Newcastle United are set to miss midfielder Joelinton for the next six matches due to a knee injury he sustained while playing for Brazil. Joelinton initially injured his knee last month against Liverpool and subsequently aggravated it during Brazil's match against Peru. Manager Eddie Howe confirmed the injury, stating that Joelinton will miss the upcoming Champions League match against AC Milan along with other vital fixtures. The team hopes to have Joelinton back for the Crystal Palace match on 21st October.

Rangers may have an advantage in their Europa League opener against Real Betis. The La Liga team suffered a 5-0 loss to Barcelona, and goalkeepers Rui Silva and Claudio Bravo are both injured. Manuel Pellegrini might have to bring in Betis B goalkeeper Fran Vieites. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, is reportedly interested in a reunion with Celtic forward Daizen Maeda. Despite recent successes, Tottenham are exploring conditions of a move for the player. A fee exceeding £25m is likely to be demanded by Celtic.

Chelsea were held to a draw at Bournemouth, despite dominating much of the Premier League match. A potential winning free kick by Raheem Sterling was unsuccessful, continuing the trend of their recent away games. Record signing Moises Caicedo was omitted due to a minor knee issue, with Lesley Ugochukwu impressing in midfield. Chelsea's goal scoring troubles persist, highlighting the need for support for Nicolas Jackson. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez performed exceptionally, earning his first clean sheet of the season.

Linda Pizzuti, wife of Liverpool's principal owner, praised the club's 'strong start' to the 2023-24 season. Liverpool remain unbeaten after five Premier League matches, sitting third in the table with 13 points, following a 3-1 win against Wolves. Despite a lacklustre first half, the team's performance significantly improved in the second half, with goals from Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson, and an own goal from Hugo Bueno. Pizzuti congratulated the 'brilliant' second half performance on Instagram, reflecting the sentiment of the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group.

Chelsea's manager, Mauricio Pochettino, expressed his frustration after a goalless draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League. Despite being the superior side and Raheem Sterling’s near miss, Chelsea failed to secure a win. Their inability to win any of their last two away matches and only one victory in five season games has heightened tensions within the team. Following this draw, Chelsea urgently need a win against Aston Villa. In addition, the team are grappling with three new injuries, including Moises Caicedo, further compounding their challenges.