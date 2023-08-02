Newcastle exit for ex West Ham fullback PLUS latest football news

Newcastle United's young right-back, Harrison Ashby, is set to leave the club on loan, with a move to Championship team Swansea City expected. Ashby, who recently returned from the Premier League Summer Series in the United States, has had a positive pre-season but Newcastle believe a loan move will benefit his development. He has yet to make a competitive appearance for Newcastle since his £3 million transfer from West Ham United in January. Swansea are looking to finalise the deal before their Championship opener against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Renowned rapper Jay-Z is reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur's takeover amid legal issues faced by current owner, Joe Lewis. Lewis faces charges of insider trading, and if convicted, Jay-Z, backed by other investors, aims to acquire the London club. The artist, who has previously invested in the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA, sees potential in joining Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea, who are under US ownership. These developments are closely followed by all Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, who are seeking new investors.

Birmingham City are looking to make a strong first impression under new ownership, with a successful upcoming season. Having made nine summer transfers, the club ended last season with a seven-year high of 52 points. They intend to surpass this in the 2023/24 season, despite potential challenges from relegated Premier League teams and those promoted from League One. Data predictions from BetVictor, based on a match simulator, suggest there may be some surprises in the Championship standings by the season's end on May 4, 2024.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play their penultimate pre-season match against Luton Town at Molineux. This comes after Wolves' 1-1 draw with Celtic in Dublin and ahead of a likely challenging game against Stade Rennais. The team are unbeaten in five games and look to extend this streak. Julen Lopetegui's squad anticipates heavy changes as this game is the furthest from the season start. However, despite Luton being new to the Premier League, they're not expected to be straightforward opponents. A winning line-up is expected from Lopetegui, with justifications for each player selection.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's manager, is reportedly considering letting Kieran Tierney move from the club, improving Celtic's hopes of having him return to Glasgow. Despite using Tierney in pre-season games and stating the player was in Arsenal's future plans, it is now suggested that the club is open to bids for Tierney, among others. The move is seen as an effort to recoup some of £200 million spent this summer. Tierney, who has also been linked to Newcastle United, may return to Celtic depending on Arsenal's valuation.

Manchester City have set their sights on Crystal Palace's Michael Olise as a possible replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who recently departed for Al-Ahli. Although City view the 21-year-old homegrown player as an appealing target, they are unlikely to spend more than £50m, a sum Palace may not accept. Olise became a crucial player for Palace last season and caught the attention of other clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal. However, reports suggest Chelsea are leading the race for the player's signature.

Everton are nearing their third summer acquisition, reportedly focusing on Sporting Lisbon's striker, Youssef Chermiti. A potential €20 million deal is under discussion, as the club seeks to bolster their attack for the 2023-24 season. The hope is Chermiti will supplement the team's frontline, particularly given Dominic Calvert-Lewin's continued injury issues. The 19-year-old Chermiti is viewed as a promising future asset, having scored thrice in the last season. Everton fans anticipate his inclusion in the squad, and possibly another defensive recruit before the transfer window shuts.

Newcastle United have secured the services of promising young talents from several clubs. Michael Mills from Port Vale and Sam Alabi from Oldham Athletic have joined the academy. Additionally, they’ve outmanoeuvred Arsenal and Tottenham to sign 16-year-old striker Kacey Wooster from Southend United. The club is also eyeing Wolverhampton’s Leo Shahar, Divine Mukasa, formerly of West Ham United, and Birmingham City's Trevan Sunasi. The signings are part of wider overhauls to the academy instigated by sporting director Dan Ashworth, which include significant recruitment and scouting expansions.

As the 2023/24 Premier League season approaches, fans are securing their season tickets for the upcoming campaign. Significant transfers and managerial changes promise a competitive year. Surveyed data has ranked the 20 Premier League clubs from the least to the most expensive in terms of the lowest priced adult season ticket for a new buyer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are set to focus on signing Sofyan Amrabat once Rasmus Hojlund's transfer is complete. Romano warns that the deal for Amrabat is not yet in its final stages and could hinge on the departures of Fred and Donny van de Beek. Despite recent absence from Fiorentina's tour, Amrabat remains part of the squad. Issues with Fred's move to Galatasaray have complicated matters, and a Saudi club could be an option. Van de Beek may also move to Real Sociedad, post which United can focus solely on acquiring Amrabat.