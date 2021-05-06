Newcastle fail in bid to have Fabian Schar’s red card overturned

Newcastle's Fabian Schar leaves the pitch after being sent off
Newcastle's Fabian Schar leaves the pitch after being sent off (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:09am, Thu 06 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Newcastle have failed in an appeal to have the red card defender Fabian Schar received during Sunday’s Premier League defeat by Arsenal overturned.

The Switzerland international was dismissed by referee Mike Dean for a challenge on Gabriel Martinelli after coming on as a substitute late in the Gunners’ 2-0 win at St James’ Park, his first appearance since recovering from a knee injury suffered in February.

He will now miss Friday night’s trip to Leicester and the home games against Manchester City and Sheffield United.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Newcastle United’s appeal against Fabian Schar’s red card, picked up during Sunday’s match against Arsenal, has been unsuccessful.

“Schar was dismissed by referee Mike Dean in the 90th minute of the game following a tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.

“An independent panel reviewed the incident following United’s appeal to the Football Association but has upheld the decision.

“The Swiss defender will miss United’s next three matches against Leicester City, Manchester City and Sheffield United.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Newcastle

PA