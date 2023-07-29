Newcastle land teenage star striker fending off Arsenal and Spurs interest

Newcastle United have reportedly secured Southend United striker Kacey Wooster, outmanoeuvring Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The Magpies agreed an initial five-figure sum for the 16-year-old, who debuted for Shrimpers Under-18s at 14. The move is among several recent signings aiming to bolster Newcastle's academy ahead of the new season. Other targets include Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leo Shahar and Republic of Ireland's youth international, Romeo Akachukwu. Clauses in the agreement mean Southend will benefit if Wooster excels at St James Park.

With the upcoming Premier League season in a fortnight, the excitement amongst supporters heightens. A substantial number have procured a season ticket, however, the expenses for these differed considerably among the 20 Premier League clubs. After crunching the data, we've ranked the clubs from the least expensive to the costliest for an adult season ticket for new buyers in the 2023/24 season.

Aston Villa's winger Louie Barry has signed a contract extension with the Villans and subsequently joined Stockport County on a season-long loan. Having previously been part of FC Barcelona's youth setup and West Bromwich Albion's academy, Barry returned to Villa where he has remained since his £800,000 transfer. Despite having made only one senior appearance for Villa, where he scored in an FA Cup match against Liverpool, the club remains hopeful of his potential. Barry will now seek to assist Stockport County, who narrowly missed out on promotion last season, in their pursuit of higher league status.

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a substantial bid for Flamengo's rising star, Victor Hugo. Bruno Guimaraes, a key player for the Magpies, is believed to be influential in attracting attention from his homeland. Hugo, praised for his game interpretation and physical skills, has been linked with major clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona. The 19-year-old has shown promise, contributing six goals and four assists in 63 appearances since his senior debut in 2020. Newcastle are ready to submit an offer around £20.5m, leaving Flamengo to consider parting with one of their future stars.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play against Celtic on Saturday in Dublin. Winning their previous four pre-season matches, Julen Lopetegui's team are expected to maintain their winning streak. Despite only allowing one goal this month, Wolves face a challenging match as Celtic have lost only three league games in their recent Premiership season. A strong team with potential surprises is set to appear, indicating a mix of first-teamers rather than young players. With three more games to play before the Premier League's first weekend, the Wolves are striving for success.

Marcel Sabitzer credits his brief loan stint at Manchester United for reviving his career, following a challenging period at Bayern Munich. The Austrian highlighted his time at United, where he made 18 appearances, as instrumental in regaining his rhythm and self-confidence. Sabitzer recently completed a permanent move to Borussia Dortmund, and his first match could be against his former club when Dortmund take on United in Las Vegas. The match will conclude United's pre-season tour in the USA before the team return to Manchester.

Manchester United have announced that centre-back Will Fish is rejoining Hibernian on loan for the 2023/24 season. After a successful stint last season with the Edinburgh club, where he played 21 times, Fish is returning to the Scottish side to help them in their Europa Conference League bid. The 20-year-old, who came through the ranks at Old Trafford, made a single senior appearance and played three times for the Red Devils in pre-season. United wished both Fish and Hibs luck for the upcoming season.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is leaving for Saudi Arabia after 12 years at Anfield, with Fabinho also rumoured to join Al-Ittihad. Jurgen Klopp is hurrying to find replacements before the transfer window closes. Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly preparing to bid £43m for Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, following an initial rejected offer of £26m. The Danish defender, who joined Barcelona for free from Chelsea last summer, has become a key player under Xavi. Christensen's potential departure will hinge on Barcelona's willingness to sell, despite his significant role in the team.

Liverpool are set to undergo significant midfield changes, with departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho. The Reds quickly filled the gap with £95 million signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and are now pursuing 19-year-old Romeo Lavia from Southampton for £37 million. The Belgium international has 29 Premier League appearances, and while concerns about his experience arise, he is dubbed a precocious talent and is anticipated to join ranks with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

The Sky Bet Championship season's onset has created a surge of excitement among supporters. Thousands have procured their season tickets, anticipating one of the most fiercely competitive campaigns in recent history. However, the cost of securing these tickets for all the home games of their beloved clubs in the 2023/24 season varies. We've analysed the prices and ranked all 24 Championship teams based on the cost of an adult season ticket, from the lowest priced to the most expensive.