Newcastle forward Joelinton fined £200 for Covid-breach haircut

Joelinton joined Newcastle in 2019
Joelinton joined Newcastle in 2019 (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:53am, Thu 04 Feb 2021
Newcastle forward Joelinton has been fined £200 for breaching Covid-19 regulations after he posted a photo of himself getting a haircut.

The club’s £40million record signing was investigated by Northumbria Police following the post he shared on Instagram last week.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On Friday (January 29) we were made aware of a social media post involving a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who may be in breach of Coronavirus restrictions.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Premier League – Selhurst Park (PA Wire)

“We have since spoken to the 24-year-old man, who will be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice under the coronavirus legislation.

“The local authority, who are responsible for enforcement in relation to businesses, have served a 35-year-old man with a prohibition notice.”

The Newcastle-based barber was using his garage in North Tyneside to carry out the cut, it was understood.

North Tyneside Council confirmed it had issued a prohibition notice to the barber.

Newcastle have previously said they will take internal action against Joelinton.

