Newcastle star signing already compared to Welsh legend PLUS latest transfer talk

Newcastle United are set to sign 20-year-old defender Tino Livramento, who has been praised as a future star by his former Southampton teammate Theo Walcott. The former England and Arsenal forward compared Livramento to Gareth Bale, while Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth, who previously tried to sign the player for Brighton, sees him as England's rising star. The deal, which is expected to exceed £30m, will eventually see Livramento replace Kieran Trippier. Despite a major injury in 2022, the young full-back has made a successful comeback, showing promising performances.

Manchester City are preparing a strong side for the Community Shield final against Arsenal. The game traditionally serves as a fitness builder ahead of the Premier League season. Despite City's players returning to training later than most teams, they have already faced three friendlies as part of their Asia tour. Manager Pep Guardiola is expected to use the match to further improve the squad's condition. All players, except Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake, featured in the friendlies, and both are expected to return from injuries in time for the Arsenal match.

Rio Ferdinand has praised the talent of 22-year-old Arsenal player Gabriel Martinelli, agreeing with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's high regard for the Brazilian forward. Martinelli has scored 25 goals in 93 Premier League appearances and is part of Mikel Arteta's key strategy. Martinelli, along with Bukayo Saka, will be leading the Gunners' attacks from the wing in the upcoming season, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz potentially in the striker role.

Following three major signings, Arsenal reportedly seeks to further strengthen the squad, with links to six players, including Brentford’s David Raya and Josip Sutalo. Raya's move is seen as 'likely', with Arsenal having reportedly agreed personal terms. A bid for Sutalo has also been launched. The potential signings of Moises Caicedo, Kalvin Phillips, Douglas Luiz, and Gabri Veiga are seen as unlikely due to high bids from other clubs or recent contract renewals. Before making further signings, Arsenal plans to balance its financial books by offloading some current players.

Chelsea Football Club has shown increased interest in Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, who has a release clause that could aid his move. Chelsea recently completed a U.S. training tour and has sold nearly 20 players, raising approx £270million with additional departures expected. The club has also acquired Andrey Santos, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. Negotiations are underway to recruit more players. Crystal Palace is working to retain Olise despite interest from other clubs. Chelsea's season will begin with a home game against Liverpool.

Arsenal has joined the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb's star defender Josip Sutalo. The Croatian international has been on the Gunners' radar since last year, but with the opening of the transfer window, multiple clubs have shown interest. Four clubs, including Arsenal, have placed bids exceeding €20 million (£17m). Other clubs expressing interest include Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, possibly West Ham, and Ajax. Although Fiorentina and Napoli have also made bids, they have been deemed too low by Dinamo. Arsenal, which recently signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax, may need to offload some players to balance the books.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has shared his views on Arsenal's right-back Ben White ahead of the new season. He says that while White has impressed since his move from Brighton, he doesn't believe he outperforms United right backs Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Although he recognised White's defensive strength, Ferdinand highlighted room for improvement in the team, particularly in forward play. He added that White's progress in the attacking department will be interesting to watch in the coming season.

Southampton football club has reportedly increased the price tag on midfielder Romeo Lavia amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United. Liverpool has already had two bids, including one for £41 million, rejected for the 19-year-old Belgian player. Southampton originally valued Lavia at £50 million but due to increasing interest, they are now hoping for a fee exceeding £60 million. Lavia has three years remaining on his contract and made 33 appearances in his first season with Southampton.

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Juventus over a possible transfer of midfielder Thomas Partey to the Serie A club. The deal reportedly hinges on Juventus being able to make room in their squad by moving on one of their current midfielders. Meanwhile, Arsenal winger Marquinhos, who is returning from a loan spell at Norwich, is garnering interest from two clubs. Greek side Olympiakos and Ligue 1 team Nantes are both keen to secure a loan move for the Brazil Under-21 international.

Aston Villa is reportedly planning to make an offer for Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos, despite his recent contract renewal with the Spanish team. Villa's manager, Unai Emery, hopes to reunite with Ceballos after working with him at Arsenal. However, AC Milan is also interested in the midfielder. Additionally, Aston Villa is reportedly ready to trigger Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams's relegation clause, preparing to offer him a return to the Premier League, but they face competition from Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Hove Albion, and West Ham United.