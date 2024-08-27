27 August 2024

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali set to return from betting ban in Carabao Cup tie

By NewsChain Sport
27 August 2024

Sandro Tonali will make his return from his betting ban when Newcastle head to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has confirmed the Italy midfielder, suspended for 10 months after admitting breaching gambling rules, is in the squad for the second-round match.

“He will definitely be in the squad,” Howe said at his pre-match press conference.

“He is fit, he just hasn’t had the most important thing, with the game time. He has done everything else, he has worked incredibly hard to be on top of his fitness.”

Tonali joined Newcastle in a £55million switch from AC Milan in July last year but has not played for the club since October.

“I imagine (he will have) a range of emotions, a lot of excitement,” added Howe.

“When you have a long time out, you have a long time to analyse and reflect. Now it is just back to doing what he loves. It will be an incredible release for him.

“I want Sandro to come back and enjoy his football. He’s really well liked by his team-mates.”

