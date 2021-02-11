Newport and Grimsby charged by FA for failing to control players
15:28pm, Thu 11 Feb 2021
Newport and Grimsby have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match at Rodney Parade.
Exiles midfielder Scot Bennett was shown a straight red card in the first half for a challenge on Grimsby forward Stefan Payne. County went on to win the game 1-0.
A statement from the FA read: “Newport County AFC and Grimsby Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA rule E20 following their game on Saturday (06/02/21) in the EFL League Two.
“Both clubs allegedly failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 36th minute and they have until Monday (15/02/21) to respond.”