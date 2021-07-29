Newport bolster defence with Louis Hall signing
15:30pm, Thu 29 Jul 2021
Newport have announced the signing of Louis Hall on a one-year deal .
The 22-year-old defender spent the 2020-21 season with National League South side Oxford City and has now put pen to paper at Rodney Parade until the summer of 2022.
Hall told the Exiles’ website: “I’m very excited. Since the first day I got here, I’ve been enjoying it. The lads have been very welcoming and I’m looking forward to getting started.
“I know the team like to play good, attacking football and with how well they did last year, Newport are a club on the up and I’m very happy to be a part of it.”