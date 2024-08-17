17 August 2024

Newport hit back to beat Doncaster and claim first win of the season

By NewsChain Sport
17 August 2024

Newport claimed their first win of the season and ended a 10-game losing streak with an impressive second-half fightback to beat Doncaster 3-1.

After wins over Accrington and Salford, Owen Bailey’s thumping finish in the 30th minute appeared to have set up a dominant Doncaster side for another victory.

But the Exiles, who were beaten at Cheltenham on the opening day before a Carabao Cup mauling at Leyton Orient, had other ideas.

Winger Bobby Kamwa, who had gone close before the break, levelled with a curling effort into the bottom corner less than two minutes into the second half.

Midfielder Kai Whitmore then put the hosts ahead for the first time this season with a right-foot rocket from the edge of the area in the 66th minute.

And defender Matt Baker was in the right place to fire past Teddy Sharman-Lowe when a free-kick into the box fell perfectly for him three minutes later, allowing new head coach Nelson Jardim to savour a first three points.

