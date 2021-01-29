Newport sign defender Priestley Farquharson from Connah’s Quay Nomads
Newport have made a seventh signing of the winter transfer window with the addition of defender Priestley Farquharson for an undisclosed fee.
The centre-back has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Sky Bet League Two outfit after a successful spell under Andy Morrison at Cymru Premier club Connah’s Quay Nomads.
Exiles boss Michael Flynn backed the 23-year-old to handle the move, telling the club website: “I’ve tracked Priestley’s progress for a while and have been keen on bringing him to the club in previous transfer windows.
“He has made great strides with Connah’s Quay over the last few seasons and I’m sure he learnt a lot from Andy Morrison, so I feel it is now the right time to get him on board with us.
“It’s a big step up from the Cymru Premier to this division, but I feel it is a challenge that he’s ready for.”
Farquharson added: “I’m delighted to have signed here and I can’t wait to get started.
“Connah’s Quay Nomads have been great for me and they have really helped my development. It was the first time they won the league last season, so hopefully I can carry on the winning trend here.”