Newport sign former Bristol Rovers midfielder Ed Upson
13:19pm, Sun 20 Jun 2021
Newport have bolstered their midfield options with the signing of Ed Upson on a one-year contract.
The 31-year-old joins the Exiles, subject to English Football League and international clearance, following his departure from Bristol Rovers.
Upson told the club’s official website: “I’ve been a long-time admirer of the manager (Michael Flynn) and the way he’s got Newport playing and competing.
“I’m excited to be part of it and hopefully I can help take the club one step further.”