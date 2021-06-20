Newport sign former Bristol Rovers midfielder Ed Upson

Ed Upson has signed for Newport
Ed Upson has signed for Newport (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:19pm, Sun 20 Jun 2021
Newport have bolstered their midfield options with the signing of Ed Upson on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old joins the Exiles, subject to English Football League and international clearance, following his departure from Bristol Rovers.

Upson told the club’s official website: “I’ve been a long-time admirer of the manager (Michael Flynn) and the way he’s got Newport playing and competing.

“I’m excited to be part of it and hopefully I can help take the club one step further.”

Soccer

Newport

PA