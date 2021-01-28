Newport sign Plymouth striker Dom Telford

Newport have signed Plymouth striker Dom Telford on an 18-month contract.

Telford, 24, becomes Newport’s second permanent addition of the January transfer window, subject to international clearance.

He told the official Newport website: “I love what the gaffer (Michael Flynn) is all about and his philosophy, especially this season.

“The lads are doing really well so I’m looking forward to getting in there and helping out as much as I can.

“I’ve been in League Two twice and got promoted twice so I know what it takes. I’m feeling confident and there’s a great squad, so we’re more than capable of getting there.”

Newport are fifth in League Two but winning games in hand could take them top of the table.

Manager Flynn said: “Dom has a lot of experience playing in the Football League and will bring a lot of quality to this squad.

“He knows what it takes to get out of this division after his promotions with Plymouth and Bury, which is why I was so keen on bringing him to the football club.

“I’m confident that his experience and quality can help us stay at the top end of the table between now and the end of the season. He’s very hungry and at a great age to kick on in his career.”

Telford had spells at Blackpool, Stoke, Bristol Rovers and Bury before joining Plymouth in 2019 and has made over 130 career appearances.