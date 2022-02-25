Newport without injured Josh Pask and Courtney Baker-Richardson against Tranmere
Newport have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their clash with Tranmere.
Forward Courtney Baker-Richardson and defender Josh Pask will miss the game as they face spells out with hamstring injuries.
Robbie Willmott came on midway through the 1-1 draw with Mansfield last time out, along with defender Cameron Norman.
And the duo could be rewarded with starting spots after helping the Exiles secure a point late on.
Fellow promotion hopefuls Tranmere will once again be without Jay Spearing and Paul Glatzel.
Former Liverpool man Spearing has not featured since February 1 due to a knee injury and will miss out again.
Forward Glatzel, meanwhile, is still recovering from a hamstring problem.
Third-placed Rovers are looking to end a three-match winless run.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox