25 February 2022

Newport without injured Josh Pask and Courtney Baker-Richardson against Tranmere

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2022

Newport have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their clash with Tranmere.

Forward Courtney Baker-Richardson and defender Josh Pask will miss the game as they face spells out with hamstring injuries.

Robbie Willmott came on midway through the 1-1 draw with Mansfield last time out, along with defender Cameron Norman.

And the duo could be rewarded with starting spots after helping the Exiles secure a point late on.

Fellow promotion hopefuls Tranmere will once again be without Jay Spearing and Paul Glatzel.

Former Liverpool man Spearing has not featured since February 1 due to a knee injury and will miss out again.

Forward Glatzel, meanwhile, is still recovering from a hamstring problem.

Third-placed Rovers are looking to end a three-match winless run.

