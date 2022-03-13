Neymar and Lionel Messi booed by PSG fans in win over Bordeaux

Neymar and Lionel Messi were booed by their own fans during Paris St Germain’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Sunday.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Leandro Paredes took PSG 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, but the home fans sounded intent on expressing their displeasure at the midweek Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told the club’s website: “We are all disappointed after the Champions League game but we cannot stop.

“To change the past is impossible, only what we need to affect is the future and of course we need to learn.

“We need to know what we need to do to try to improve but I think the three points today were important to be in a good position in the table.”

Bordeaux remain bottom of the table and are now a point behind Metz, who drew 0-0 with Lens.

Lionel Messi was booed by PSG fans during the 3-0 win over Bordeaux (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Marseille move into second place on goals scored following a 4-1 win at Brest, with Nice dropping to third after their 0-0 draw 0-0 at Montpellier on Saturday.

Lorient climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 victory at fellow strugglers Clermont, while Reims won 1-0 at Angers despite having Anastasios Donis sent off after 34 minutes. The home side were also reduced to 10 men in the closing seconds with the dismissal of Vincent Manceau.

Sevilla’s title challenge in LaLiga suffered another blow as they were held 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano, a sixth draw in their last eight league matches which leaves Julen Lopetegui’s side seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Bebe gave the home side the lead just a minute into the second half, with Thomas Delaney equalising shortly after the hour mark.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target again for Barcelona (Joan Monfort/AP) (AP)

Ferran Torres scored twice in the first 21 minutes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also on target as Barcelona enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 win over Osasuna, while Real Betis beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and Real Sociedad defeated Alaves by the same score.

Napoli climbed to second in Serie A after a double from Nigeria international Victor Osimhen fired them to a 2-1 win against nine-man Verona.

Captain Davide Faraoni pulled a goal back for the home side but then saw Federico Ceccherini sent off for a second bookable offence seven minutes from time. Faraoni was also dismissed for dissent after the final whistle.

Inter Milan dropped to third in the table after a 1-1 draw at Torino, Alexis Sanchez scoring an injury-time equaliser to cancel out Gleison Bremer’s early strike.

Erling Haaland was back in action for Borussia Dortmund after injury (Martin Meissner/AP) (AP)

Atalanta were held to a 0-0 draw by Genoa to leave them eight points outside the top four.

Erling Haaland returned from injury as Borussia Dortmund edged past Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 to cut the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to seven points with a game in hand.

Marius Wolf scored the only goal in the 21st minute and Haaland, who has been out since January, came on shortly after the hour mark.

Bayer Leverkusen are eight points behind Dortmund in third following their 1-0 loss to Cologne.

Six different players found the net as RB Leipzig recovered from the shock of going behind after just four minutes at bottom side Greuther Feuth to win 6-1.