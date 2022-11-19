Niall Maher snatches Grimsby a point at home to Stevenage
Grimsby netted a last-gasp equaliser to peg back promotion-chasing Stevenage and bring their three-match losing run to an end.
Jake Reeves and Niall Maher grabbed the goals at Blundell Park as Grimsby forward John McAtee also saw a first-half penalty saved before the late drama.
Dan Sweeney forced Max Crocombe into an early save on the half-volley and Max Clark somehow missed the target entirely from four yards.
Michee Efete headed over at the other end shortly afterwards.
Grimsby took aim again through Danny Amos as team-mate Bryn Morris sliced wide, while Stevenage striker Luke Norris set his sights with a dipping low volley.
Harry Clifton was felled by Taye Ashby-Hammond to give McAtee an opportunity to score for the second game running, but the Stevenage goalkeeper made amends to save that penalty before Otis Khan crashed a shot against the crossbar.
Reeves thought he had won it for Stevenage with a left-footed strike after 78 minutes, but Maher bundled home a leveller in added time.
