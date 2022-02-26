26 February 2022

Niall Maher tap-in keeps Halifax promotion push on course against Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
26 February 2022

Halifax kept up their Vanarama National League promotion push with a 1-0 victory over struggling Barnet at The Shay.

Both sides were pushing for an opener, which arrived for Halifax after 41 minutes when captain Niall Maher tapped in following a corner.

The Shaymen almost doubled their lead moments later. Billy Waters had a shot saved by Aston Oxborough and Jamie Allen hit the rebound wide.

Waters again went close midway through the second half after twisting away from Harry Taylor but he fired his shot just past the post.

Barnet responded with a Ross Marshall half-volley from 25 yards in the 71st minute that Sam Johnson tipped wide but the hosts held out for the win.

