Niall McGinn excited for chance to play at Dens Park for Dundee

Niall McGinn is excited about running out at Dens Park as a Dundee player after making his debut for the club in Wednesday’s goalless draw at St Johnstone.

The 34-year-old former Celtic winger played the majority of the second half in Perth 48 hours after joining from Aberdeen, where he scored 87 goals in 358 appearances.

The Northern Ireland international now has three home games to look forward to, starting with St Mirren on Saturday and followed by the visits of Dundee United and Ross County.

“I’m excited, joining a good club,” McGinn told Dee TV. “I have played against them a lot over the years and I have always enjoyed coming to Dens as an away player so I am looking forward to playing at home for Dundee on Saturday.

“We have some really exciting games coming up. The Dundee derby was the first game I checked. I have watched many on TV so to be part of it and play in one will be exciting

“The most important thing is to build on Wednesday night, keeping that clean sheet. That’s a good mentality, to limit their chances, and we created a few chances ourselves and on another night we could have stuck one away.

“But the most important thing is we didn’t get beat so we have got to look forward to Saturday now. It’s going to be another tough game but we are at home. We have three home games and we are looking forward to them.”

McGinn scored the goal that relegated Dundee in 2013 and his celebrations enraged the home support at Dens Park, but all was forgiven when he turned out in dark blue in midweek.

“The fans have been brilliant so I owe thanks to them,” he said. “I got a nice reception when I went out to warm up.

“It’s just down to me now to work hard and put in performances to put smiles on their faces.”

Dundee boss James McPake believes he has signed a player who is highly motivated to add to his 68 international caps.

“Niall is still really fit, he is still in every international squad,” McPake said. “The reason Niall wanted out of Aberdeen was so he is available for the Nations League, which starts in the summer. He’s got two international games before that and it’s paramount for him that he’s playing.

“He is desperate to get to another major championship. He has already scored in a major championship.

“He is fit and he showed glimpses of the quality he is going to offer in the short space of time he was on the pitch. I am excited about him but we need another couple in, at least.”