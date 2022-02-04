Niall McGinn wants to bring winning mentality to struggling Dundee

Niall McGinn has told his new Dundee team-mates they must beat Ross County as he bids to help instil a winning mentality at Dens Park.

Dundee went bottom of the cinch Premiership in midweek but a home victory on Saturday would transform the dynamics in the lower reaches of the table.

McGinn’s first two games for the club have been goalless and he feels they can build on those results when they take on the Dingwall side.

“For me personally it’s definitely a game we are needing to win,” the 34-year-old former Celtic and Aberdeen attacker said.

“We are five points behind Ross County, so if we win that game we are two points behind them and it gives you a bit of momentum and makes teams closer to the bottom of the table look over their shoulder. We want to create a bit of momentum.

“I want to come here and use my experience. I have been at a club where most weeks you are winning games and I want to bring that sort of winning mentality.

“Yes we are at the bottom of the table and it’s going to be difficult, but the games are coming thick and fast and recently we have been keeping clean sheets.

“That’s a big stepping stone in the right direction. We need something going on, a bit of luck or someone scoring a nice goal, just to breed that confidence among the squad that can only enhance us.

“We need to pick up points as quickly as we can and we have a great opportunity this Saturday.”

McGinn was looking for more game time when he decided to end his long service with Aberdeen and he hopes the move can help him add to his 68 Northern Ireland caps.

“I’ve always been the type of player who, when called upon, I am always available to go away with Northern Ireland,” he added. “Thankfully that’s been the case for many years.

“With the opportunity to come here and hopefully play a lot of football, hopefully I can enhance my international career as well, just to be involved for as long as possible.”