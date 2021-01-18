Nick Freeman makes Leyton Orient loan move
Nick Freeman has become Leyton Orient’s second signing of the January transfer window after joining on loan from Wycombe.
The 25-year-old midfielder has agreed to move to Brisbane Road until the end of the season and follows in the footsteps of Dan Kemp, who joined on a permanent deal on Friday.
Freeman has spent the last five years at Wycombe and helped them win promotion to both League One and the Championship, where he has made seven appearances this season.
Orient head coach Ross Embleton said on his club’s website: “I’m really pleased to sign a player of his quality. I’m really excited to work with him.”
Freeman said: “I’m buzzing to be here. This is a big club. I’ve played against Leyton Orient. They have high expectations and I’m excited to be here.”