17 September 2024

Nick Haughton earns Fylde last-gasp win over Southend

By NewsChain Sport
Nick Haughton’s stoppage-time strike earned Fylde a 2-1 victory over Southend.

George Moncur saw a chance fly just over the top corner for Southend before Haughton’s curling shot went wide.

Fylde took the lead in the first minute of first-half added time when Jon Ustabasi nodded home, but the Shrimpers responded through Gus Scott-Morriss, who levelled in the 57th minute with a close-range finish.

Haughton snatched three points for Fylde with a powerful strike into the bottom corner in the first minute of stoppage time to move his side out of the relegation zone.

