10 August 2024

Nick Haughton hat-trick guides Fylde to opening-day victory

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Nick Haughton scored a hat-trick as Fylde recorded a 3-2 win against 10-man Solihull at Mill Farm.

The Coasters opened the scoring after Haughton’s fine free-kick with just 10 minutes gone only for Owen Evans to put through his own net.

Jack Stevens then handed the visitors the lead shortly before the interval.

Haughton struck another set-piece to haul his side level after 57 minutes before Joss Labadie was shown a second yellow card.

Labadie’s dismissal handed the initiative to Fylde with Haughton completing a fine treble with only seven minutes remaining.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Katie Price arrives at court in London for bankruptcy hearing following arrest

news

Bingo couple who joined Hartlepool riots each jailed for 26 months

news

51-year-old thug jailed for two-and-a-half years for role in Plymouth riots

news