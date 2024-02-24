Nick Montgomery breathes sigh of relief after Hibernian defeat Dundee

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery confessed he was relieved to see his side find a way to win after witnessing a late 2-1 victory over Dundee.

The Easter Road team found Dark Blues goalkeeper Trevor Carson in inspired form as he kept the visitors in the game after Dylan Vente’s first-half penalty.

And they got their rewards when Luke McCowan scored with the Dens Park men’s only shot on target.

However, Myziane Maolida’s solo goal earned a first triumph in nine league games for the capital outfit.

Montgomery said: “It should have been more comfortable – but we’ve probably said that too many times this season. I thought the performance was worthy of three points.

“The stats tell you it should have been a lot easier than it was. Dundee had one shot on target and scored a goal from that, a long throw-in and second phase, so we’re disappointed to concede that.

“But the game could had probably should have been out of sight by then. All credit to Dundee, because Carson was outstanding for them, pulling off some outstanding saves.

“Our boys showed real character, losing a goal at such a late stage and then coming back.

“We’ve played some good football and haven’t always got the results we deserved. We’ve thrown away a lot of leads. Too many draws.

“I’m a bit relieved to get the win because we’ve been a bit anxious at times, dropped points in games we could have and should have won.

“Today is another step forward to building on this end to the season.”

Next up for Hibs is Wednesday’s Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Tynecastle.

With Hibs losing the last meeting of the sides 1-0 in December, Montgomery added: “This builds a good foundation moving into Wednesday’s derby.

“We go out every week trying to win the game. Anyone can win a derby.

“In the last derby here, we probably deserved something out of the game. Martin Boyle missed a penalty, we had enough opportunities to win the game.

“Then, one moment of brilliance from Lawrence Shankland and a mistake at the back cost us on the night.

“We go into every game feeling we’ve got an opportunity to get a result, and that won’t change on Wednesday.

“I’m really looking forward to going to Tynecastle, knowing it will be a good atmosphere.

“Hearts had been on a great run. But it’s a derby. Anything can happen.”

Meanwhile, Dundee boss Tony Docherty has admitted his side’s first-half display had put the Dark Blues on the back foot.

But he was still frustrated they left with nothing after a second-half comeback.

He said: “I was disappointed in our first-half performance. That was uncharacteristic of us, maybe we were too concerned with what we were doing out of possession.

“In possession we were wasteful and passed up opportunities.

“We made a few changes at half-time and I think as we made changes throughout the game we got better and better.

“I thought we became the stronger team and had all the momentum when we got it to 1-1.

“So I was disappointed to go from that position to losing the game.

“The message to the players is that when you come to Easter Road, a difficult venue away from home, if you aren’t going to win it then don’t lose it.

“I’m disappointed for the players because I see the effort.”