Nick Powell fit to return for Stoke as they play host to Hull
19:38pm, Thu 23 Sep 2021
Nick Powell is set to return for Stoke when Michael O’Neill’s side host Hull in Saturday’s Championship clash.
Midfielder Powell has recovered from a thigh problem and is in line for his first league start in a month.
Joe Allen has shaken off a toe concern and should be available too.
Josh Tymon is another option in midfield having also been deployed at full-back earlier this season.
Greg Docherty will face a late fitness test for Hull.
The midfielder missed the 3-1 loss to Sheffield United with a hamstring injury but is pushing hard to return.
Alfie Jones could be back in a match squad for the first time in a month.
The defender has moved closer to a return from his thigh injury.