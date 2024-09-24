24 September 2024

Nicke Kabamba fires Barnet to win over 10-man Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
Nicke Kabamba netted the only goal as National League leaders Barnet beat 10-man Aldershot.

Kabamba was on target for the second successive game, nodding in Bailey Hobson’s cross at the back post in the 26th minute to earn the Bees a fourth successive win.

Worse was to follow for Aldershot, who are without a win in five, when captain Aaron Jones was sent off for a challenge on Idris Kanu five minutes later.

Having scored just one goal in four games, Aldershot went close through Hady Ghandour and Theo Widdrington early on.

Mark Shelton then struck the crossbar for Barnet after Kabamba had seen a header saved by home goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst.

