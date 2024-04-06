06 April 2024

Nicke Kabamba late penalty salvages point for Barnet at Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
06 April 2024

Nicke Kabamba’s stoppage time penalty earned Barnet a 2-2 draw at Maidenhead.

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson struck for the hosts after nine minutes, tapping into an empty net after Tristan Abrahams’ shot deflected into his path.

Maidenhead doubled their lead shortly after the break when Abrahams put Shawn McCoulsky through on goal and he squared for Reece Smith to finish.

But Callum Stead pulled one back with 20 minutes left and Kabamba converted his spot-kick four minutes into stoppage time for his 50th Barnet goal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Dozens of flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen hits UK

news

California dog missing since the summer found more than 2,000 miles away

news

Total solar eclipse to plunge much of North America into darkness on Monday

world news