09 January 2024

Nicke Kabamba nets 18th league goal of season in Barnet victory over Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
09 January 2024

Nicke Kabamba registered his 18th Vanarama National League goal of the season as promotion-chasing Barnet came from behind to beat Dagenham 2-1.

The third-placed Bees, who lost 3-2 at Altrincham on Saturday, fell behind in the 27th minute when Josh Rees turned home Harry Phipps’ flick-on from a corner.

Daggers goal scorer Rees was denied a second by the crossbar before striker Kabamba brought the hosts level in first-half added time with a close-range finish.

Dagenham again hit the crossbar through Frank Vincent’s deflected effort but were left empty handed after Zak Brunt fired home Barnet’s winner with half-an-hour remaining.

