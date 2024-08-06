Nicky Cadden savours family reunion after joining twin Chris at Hibernian

New Hibernian recruit Nicky Cadden admits emotions will run high when he fulfils an ambition to play alongside twin brother Chris.

The 27-year-old midfielder penned a three-year deal with the Easter Road club – the same day as Canada international Junior Hoilett signed on for a season – and joined up with his sibling, who has been a Hibee since 2021.

The former Morton, Forest Green and Barnsley player, who was a free agent, is pleased at last to be on the same side as his brother.

He told HibsTV: “It’s obviously going to be a massive thing.

“We always spoke about, we wanted to do at some point in our career, because obviously we’re in this profession where it’s hard to get to the top level and hard to get to first-team level, and doing that with your brother will be an emotional touch and a good touch.

“I think the first game we play with each other, my mum and dad will be quite happy.

“Obviously, he told me all about the club and obviously I know a lot about Hibs, I’ve been in Scotland for all my career apart from when I was down south there. I know how much a big club it is, he didn’t need to sell me on that part.

“But he just told me the facilities are great, the manager is great and once I spoke to the gaffer I was just wanting to get it done.

“I’m buzzing, obviously, when a club like Hibs come calling, it’s a big deal and I’m just delighted to get it done.”

Boss David Gray’s seventh signing of the summer, who started his career at Airdrieonians before spells at Livingston and Ayr, revealed sibling rivalry will be overtaken in pursuit of the common cause.

He said: “Obviously, you always want to beat your brother.

“Sibling rivalry is always good isn’t it? So we always had that. But at the end of the day, we always want the best for each other. So it’s a win-win, both sides.”

Gray said: “Nicky is a player I have always admired, he brings great quality, consistency and is a top professional, so I am delighted to bring him in.

“He knows the Scottish game, he has a great delivery into the box, and has contributed goals and assists everywhere he has been. I am confident he will slot nicely into the dressing room straight away.”

Gray also believes he has added leadership as well as attacking quality with the signing of Hoilett, who spent time at Aberdeen last term.

The former Blackburn, QPR, Cardiff and Reading winger produced two goals and nine assists in 15 games for the Dons after being signed by Neil Warnock.

Gray said: “Junior is someone who has been on our radar, especially after his positive end to the season with Aberdeen.

“Throughout his career he’s played at a very high level and adapted well to Scottish football last season.

“He adds extra options and quality to the final third, alongside leadership and experience to the dressing room. We look forward to working with him.”