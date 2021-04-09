Nicky Devlin confident Livingston can continue to achieve

Nicky Devlin feels Livingston can continue to achieve as he gets set for a further season in West Lothian.

Livingston have invoked an option for a third year of Devlin’s contract, which will soon be finalised.

The former Ayr and Walsall player has been an established member of Livingston’s team this season, playing 41 times and being among their most consistent performers.

“I missed a lot of the season last year through injury and maybe only played 11 or 12 games,” the 27-year-old said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Celtic Park.

“I just wanted to play as much as I could this season and I have managed to do that and kept myself in the team. It’s just about finishing the season off well.”

The Betfred Cup runners-up have the chance to do that with a European spot in the Premiership within their grasp and a Scottish Cup tie at Aberdeen coming soon.

“European football or not, I was more than happy to be here because I really enjoy it, I get on well with the management team and all the players,” the former Motherwell youth player said. “It’s somewhere I feel comfortable playing.

“We don’t have too many out of contract but for the ones that are and the ones that the management want to keep, hopefully the lure of European football will keep them here.

“We have got a lot of boys who have only been here for a short period of time and ones who the management are still trying to blend into the team.

“We lost some big players last summer and it hasn’t really affected us. We look on course to finish in the same position and went one better in the cup, so it’s been a positive season all round.”

Livi have drawn their last two meetings with Celtic and Devlin said: “We know how tough it’s going to be but if we perform on the day then there’s every chance we can take something.”