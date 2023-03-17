Nicky Devlin demands Livingston build on Dundee United draw with Ross County win

Nicky Devlin hopes the draw with Dundee United in their last outing proves to be a building block for Livingston’s return to winning ways.

The Lions could only take a share of the spoils at home against the cinch Premiership’s bottom side after Steven Bradley’s opener for the West Lothian side was cancelled out after the break by Aziz Behich.

However, the 1-1 draw snapped a four-game losing streak in all competitions for Livi, who are seventh in the table, one point behind St Mirren, and skipper Devlin hopes Livingston can go one better against Ross County at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday.

The 29-year-old full-back said: “It was a point on the board.

“We would have obviously have preferred to win the game, we were at home and we want to make sure we win our home games because if you do that I think you can give yourself a right good chance of getting in the top six.

“It was good to stop the run of defeats but we need to build on that.

“We will probably look back and think it was a good point if we can win this Saturday but if we don’t then we will probably look at it as an opportunity missed.”

Of the five pre-split fixtures remaining for David Martindale’s side, only St Mirren are not a bottom-six side, but Devlin said: “On paper it looks OK but as we saw from the Dundee United game it doesn’t always work out like that.

“You are coming up against teams who have real pressure on them in terms of maybe relegation battles and everything that comes with that so we obviously know it won’t be easy and the quicker we can pick up points the better.

“We have a few massive games and obviously the St Mirren one stands out in our run-in but we have to concentrate on Ross County and if we can pick up three points there then we will put ourselves in a good position.”