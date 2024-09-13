Nicolas Jackson extends Chelsea contract by two years to 2033
Chelsea have confirmed Nicolas Jackson has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2033.
Blues boss Enzo Maresca revealed earlier this month that the Senegal striker had agreed to extend the eight-year deal he signed when joining from Villarreal in 2023.
The club said: “Chelsea is delighted to announce Nicolas Jackson has signed a two-year contract extension until 2033.
“Nico joined the Blues in late June 2023 and enjoyed an impressive first campaign at Stamford Bridge. He netted 17 goals across all competitions, which included a hat-trick away to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.”
Jackson, who joined Chelsea for a reported £32million, has scored two goals in four appearances this season.
He added: “I’m feeling very good and I’m very happy to sign a new contract and stay at the club.
“It feels great the club has confidence in me. I’m working very hard. I’m very happy to extend my contract and stay here for many years.”
Jackson began his professional career at Senegal Premier League side Casa Sport and moved to Spain with Villarreal in 2020.
His breakthrough season at Villarreal came in 2022-23 when he scored 13 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga club and was included in Senegal’s 2022 World Cup squad.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox