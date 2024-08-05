Nicolas Kuhn talks up Celtic’s team spirit after impressive start to season

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn feels the togetherness in the squad has gone up a level over the summer.

Kuhn arrived at Celtic Park from Rapid Vienna in January and appears to have benefited from a pre-season to get his fitness up and integrate further into Brendan Rodgers’ set-up.

The 24-year-old German netted in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Kilmarnock as Celtic carried on where they left off from last term and in pre-season, when they also hit four goals against DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea during a tour of the United States.

“It was really important to start well,” Kuhn said. “We continued what we did in the pre-season games. We scored four goals every game, so we hope it’s going to keep going like that.

“We got even closer together in pre-season. You can’t hide from each other. You have to see everyone each day. So it was a really good pre-season and now we’re happy to be back in Glasgow.

“What we showed also in the pre-season games was really good and we just continued with that. So it can only get better.

“It was a little bit difficult for me coming in the winter, but now I’m getting used to the team. They know what I’m able to do so I’m just happy.”

The team spirit was evident as Kuhn celebrated his goal with a choreographed dance with Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley, and when the team responded to substitute Anthony Ralston’s stoppage-time goal, which took Celtic top of the league on goal difference.

Kuhn said: “One of us had to score to do the celebration. We knew before what we wanted to do. So I’m happy that I scored.

“We listened to some Japanese music in the dressing room, and then Kyogo came up with the dance. And so we said we’re going to do the dance.

“There’s a group of really, really nice boys and I’m just happy to be here.

“We were really happy for Tony that he scored at the end. I think it just shows that we share the joy and are happy for everyone.

“I don’t think Tony can dance. I think he has to score some more goals and then maybe he gets into dancing.”

Rodgers believes there is more to come from Kuhn.

“He’s had a little issue with his back,” Rodgers said. “Pre-season was good for him. He could have been better in terms of fitness because he missed some games.

“But he’s certainly in a much better place, having had those four or five months at the end of last year from January. Having a good spell of work in pre-season, the confidence in games to take people on and be more aggressive.

“That’s the thing that I’ve been talking with him in terms of really getting at people and showing your individual quality when we need it.

“He’s a real worker, he presses, he runs. All these things, once it’s together, you start to now see a player that can really be effective for us. I’m really pleased for him and he will continue to grow, I’m pretty sure.”