Nicolas Raskin motivated to win Scottish Cup after suffering Celtic celebrations

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin revealed Celtic’s recent Hampden Park celebrations are driving him to succeed in the Scottish Cup.

The 22-year-old, signed from Belgian side Standard Liege in the January transfer window, came off the bench in the Viaplay Cup final against the Hoops at the national stadium last month just after the Light Blues scored to make it 2-1.

But Michael Beale’s men could not prevent their Old Firm rivals taking the trophy back to Parkhead, with the final whistle sparking green and white joy.

Raskin was also a runner-up in the 2020–21 Belgian Cup final when Standard lost 2-1 to Genk and he is hoping the Scottish Cup proves to be more fruitful as he prepares for the visit of cinch Championship side Raith in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

He said: “That’s why I came here, it is important for a footballer to win trophies.

“Now I have lost two cup finals and I want to make sure we win the third one and then more and more.

“I was so sad after the finals, I don’t like the feeling when you lose and you watch the other team celebrating, it gives you a bad feeling.

“We were on the pitch (at Hampden) when they were celebrating with the fans and making the noise and you cannot hide from that, you listen and watch and it is painful for us and our families because we all bring our families to the game.

“But at the same time it gives you the drive to get back and the next time just remember what happened and give more and more so we don’t feel the same feeling after the game.”