Nigel Adkins says Charlton will support Jake Forster-Caskey after serious injury

Jake Forster-Caskey, right, limps off against Lincoln as Nigel Adkins, centre, looks on
By NewsChain Sport
16:35pm, Thu 06 May 2021
Charlton manager Nigel Adkins has pledged the club’s full support to midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey after he was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Forster-Caskey will miss Sunday’s game against Hull, as well as any possible play-off involvement, after suffering the injury against Lincoln on Tuesday and his recovery will extend beyond the end of his Addicks contract and into next season.

Adkins told the club’s website: “Jake has had a fantastic season and has been a really important part of our team. He has begun rehabilitation and will be provided with excellent medical care and attention throughout his recovery.”

Forster-Caskey added: “It’s a tough blow to take. But a bump in the road does not end the journey. My focus now is to get back and be more influential than ever. The support of the fans means everything.”

