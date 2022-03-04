Nigel Clough hails ‘another little milestone’ as Mansfield defeat rivals Exeter

Nigel Clough hailed Mansfield’s 2-1 League Two win over promotion rivals Exeter as “another little milestone” as they moved into third in the table.

Farrend Rawson put Mansfield ahead after 34 minutes with a close-range goal, before Matty Longstaff doubled the advantage midway through the second half.

Stags had Nathan Bishop to thank for keeping their lead intact with a fine double save, while Matt Jay pulled a consolation goal back in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

The victory equalled a club record of 10-successive home league wins which was set in 1949 as Mansfield claimed their 14th league match without defeat.

“It is a significant win because of the quality of the opposition we have played,” said Clough. “It is also pretty special to break a home record that has stood since 1949.

“It seems to be that sort of season with breaking records and it’s another little milestone along the way and shows the incredible run that we are on.

“It was a tough victory. Exeter are the best team we have played and we would have won more comfortably against other teams.

“It was a very hard game for us because of how well Exeter played.

“Nathan (Bishop) is disappointed with his mistake at the end, but he kept us in it with three or four brilliant saves.

“Farrend Rawson is an unlikely scorer but you take them from wherever you can get them at this stage of the season.

“There is something special about the atmosphere under the floodlights and you saw that tonight.

“I thought all the back four were excellent tonight, and Nathan Bishop, and ultimately that is what has won us the game.”

Exeter boss Matt Taylor felt his side had come undone after being outmuscled in the first half.

“It was a tough game, but they are a good team,” he said. “They were a lot better than us in the first half and physically dominated us in too many areas.

“We never got hold of the ball enough and we were disappointed to go behind but – on the scale of the first half – we probably did deserve to be behind.

“I was really pleased with the second half and our improved performance, the second goal almost came.

“We felt we had the ascendency and we were on the front foot, so the second goal was a real kick in the teeth and then you are chasing the game.

“The consolation goal came too late. Their keeper has made some good saves tonight, we needed one of those to go in – certainly at 1-0.

“The lads are an honest bunch and they will give everything, but they needed to show more for the first part of the game.

“We showed tonight that we are a good team. There’s a lot of points to play for and we will be ready on Tuesday to go again.”