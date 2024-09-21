Nigel Clough lauds Mansfield’s start to season after beating Shrewsbury

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was delighted to see his promoted team win back-to-back League One home games for the first time in 20 years after a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury.

Despite going behind after only two minutes through Leo Castledine’s strike, the Stags fought back and Aaron Lewis’ 86th-minute finish condemned the Shrews to a sixth defeat in seven games after Lee Gregory had levelled from the penalty spot.

“It gives us a huge lift to have 11 points after six games. We are 20 per cent of the way to staying in the league and, this early, that is a brilliant achievement,” said Clough.

“But no-one is under any illusion how hard it was to get those points and how hard it is going to be in the next 40 games.

“I don’t think we will have to work any harder all season that we have had to do for these two wins.

“They were excellent like Cambridge were last week which sums up the strength of the league.

“For me the key moment of the game was Christy Pym’s save a few minutes before we scored the winner.

“If that had gone in we would have ended up with nothing. Instead a defence-splitting pass from Keanu Baccus – probably his best involvement of the game – and a very good finish from Aaron Lewis after a great run won it for us.”

When Deji Oshilaja failed to cut out a low Luca Hoole cross after two minutes, Castledine had an easy finish at the far post.

But Mansfield were level on 49 minutes as Aristote Nsiala brought down Gregory in the box and the striker made no mistake from the spot.

A dramatic finish saw Stags goalkeeper Christy Pym keep out George Lloyd’s close-range header after 83 minutes and three minutes later Keanu Baccus’ through ball sent Lewis clear for the winner.

Shrews manager Paul Hurst said: “To say I am frustrated is probably not a strong enough word. We have issues to address as soon as possible.

“I don’t mean anything against Mansfield but I do feel that game was there to be won or, if it’s not won, you have to take something from it.

“We got the early goal and I thought for the majority of the first half we were the best team.

“The second half didn’t start how we wanted – it was a penalty and a bad decision that gave them a lift – but we weathered that and to then lose the game at the end was so frustrating.

“We have to stay together now but you also have to be allowed to vent some frustrations.

“Sometimes hard conversations need to be had and some truths told.

“There are a lot of games left but you have to be honest. We have to try to put things right.”