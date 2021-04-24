Nigel Clough left frustrated as Mansfield beaten at Salford

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was left to rue missed chances and miscommunication as 10-man Salford boosted their play-off hopes with a 2-0 home victory.

Ash Hunter opened the scoring after only five minutes and Ian Henderson’s controlled volley beyond the hour mark doubled their advantage and gave the Ammies an unassailable lead.

Salford had to complete the game with 10 men after Richie Towell was shown a straight red card for retaliating to a Kellan Gordon challenge and the home side then squandered the opportunity to tighten their grip on the contest when Henderson had his spot-kick saved by Aidan Stone.

Stags’ substitute stopper Jamie Pardington inadvertently collided with Farrend Rawson late on, with the latter left unconscious and needing more than 10 minutes of on-field treatment before being stretchered off as the game edged towards an anti-climactic close.

A frustrated Clough said: “He was knocked unconscious but he’s awake and going to hospital to get checked out so hopefully he’ll be okay.

“He didn’t remember anything about the incident, I think he didn’t see the goalkeeper. We have a problem with players generally not talking and that was a prime example of what can happen when players don’t open their mouths.

“I thought we played very well, especially in the first half. We had more than enough situations and we’ve lost to two very good finishes.

“After the first goal, I thought we played extremely well and created situations and we could have had a goal easily before their second goes in and then the injury somewhat dampens everything.

“The difference we talk about is in both penalty areas and that was evidenced again. Our general football was very good but it wasn’t quite our day.”

Salford cut the gap on the League Two play-offs to one point with three matches remaining.

Boss Gary Bowyer said: “We went through a bit of pain in the first half with the way Mansfield play.

“Nigel’s got them playing as I knew he would and the way we played wasn’t as good as what we have been doing. Fair play to the players at half time, they recognised that and came out for the second half better.

“What we’re seeing is a group of players who have come together, grew in confidence and got better with their performances and focused on their own individual performances first and foremost.

“No matter where we are in the league, we just have to concentrate on the next game and trying to win the next game.

“That’s what we’ve done from the first game that we came in and we’ll continue doing that right through to the end of the season.”