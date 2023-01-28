Nigel Clough: Mansfield result brilliant but performance could have been better

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was relieved to see his side end their poor home run with a 4-1 demolition of Doncaster in League Two.

But he admitted the score probably flattered his side as they recorded their first win in four matches.

The Stags had won only once in their previous seven home games but an early own goal from Tom Anderson and strikes from Alfie Kilgour, Lucas Akins and Will Swan secured victory.

Clough said: “The result was brilliant but I think we’ve played better in recent weeks. We were just clinical today.

“The scoreline probably flattered us a little bit as I thought Doncaster played well today.”

Stags were ahead inside 25 seconds as Stephen Quinn directed Elliott Hewitt’s cross at goal and the ball crossed the line off Rovers skipper Anderson’s leg.

Kilgour smashed in a second when Rovers struggled to clear a 26th-minute corner but Kyle Hurst pulled one back for the visitors early in the second half.

Akins restored Mansfield’s two-goal advantage with a brilliant lob direct from a Scott Flinders clearance on the hour before he set up Swan for the fourth with four minutes left.

Clough added: “Scoring after 25 seconds gives everyone a lift, then we backed it up with another great goal.

“When we are winning we talk about getting to that hour mark which we can’t seem to do at the moment. We let them back in – but the reaction after that was brilliant.

“The timing of our third was important just after they had pulled one back as I think they fancied they might get an equaliser.

“That third one demoralised them a bit. We showed determination that we were not going to throw it away again.”

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: “It was a difficult result to take.

“I thought the manner in which we started the game was poor.

“To concede after only 30 seconds, and the manner in which we did, was poor. It had a huge impact on the game.

“All four goals we conceded. Teams are not having to do much to create the chances, there is no great football, which is disappointing.

“When we scored we were fully back in the game and in the ascendancy to get back in it.

“I had full belief that the changes I made at half-time would make an impact and they did for the first 15 minutes of the second half.

“But after scoring, the third goal we conceded, and the manner of it, was tough to take.

“It was just a long direct ball and their striker Lucas Akins rolled Tom Anderson and scored. We should defend those moments better.

“We did have some big chances after conceding the third. We didn’t take them and it ended in a heavy defeat.

“If one had gone in at 3-2 it might have been a different game.”