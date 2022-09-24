Nigel Clough praises Mansfield subs after late victory at Crewe

Nigel Clough hailed the role of his substitutes as Mansfield came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at Crewe.

The Stags were trailing to a fine finish from Courtney Baker-Richardson in the 70th minute despite having enjoyed a stranglehold on the game.

However, Will Swan took a pass from fellow substitute Jason Law and, despite appearing to handle the ball in the build-up, the Nottingham Forest loanee fired a leveller into the bottom corner three minutes from time.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Kieran Wallace – another replacement – crossed for Ollie Hawkins to plunder a headed winner as Mansfield chalked up their third away league success on the bounce.

“We made changes and we needed fresh legs and a bit of impetus. The subs won us the game today,” declared Clough. “That is what it is about, it’s about the squad and not just the first XI.

“But I don’t think we did enough with our possession, especially in the first half, to create chances. Our delivery into the box wasn’t good enough in open play and set plays. You are always frightful even though it was pretty much one-way traffic.

“It is difficult to win three away games (consecutively) in any league, but we’ve got to be better in certain areas and we have to sort out our home form.”

Mansfield failed to make their possession count in the first half and the closest they came was a set-piece header from Hawkins, which Arthur Okonkwo kept out.

After the break, Mansfield skipper Ollie Clarke lifted a header over but was closer when forcing Okonkwo to tip over his blasted half-volley.

But from being in control of the game, Clough’s men were surprised by a couple of rare attacks. The first ended with Dan Agyei rattling the post, but the second one was more telling as Bas Sambou and Agyei worked space for Baker-Richardson, who finished expertly from a tight angle.

The frontman has scored in five of Crewe’s six home games and it appeared his strike would secure back-to-back home wins for Alex Morris’ side until the late comeback.

An unorthodox goalline clearance from Elliott Hewitt preserved the three points for the Stags.

Morris said: “Two errors cost us the game after we got ourselves in a position where we were ahead. They have got to stop otherwise we are not going to be anywhere near as high up the table as we want to be.

“It hurts the players and the supporters will credit them for their effort and endeavour. It was disappointing to see us pegged back to 1-1, but to lose all the points is a disaster from being in a winning position on 87 minutes.

“We’re 11th in the table and we’re better than the teams below us, but not as good as those above us. We’ve been competitive in the games, but we’ve not been able to get a win against anyone above us.

“Mansfield have been in the play-offs and I think they are going to go up this season. They’re a better team than us at the moment.”