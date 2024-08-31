Nigel Clough praises Mansfield’s effort in Stockport draw

Both managers were content with the draw as promoted pair Mansfield and Stockport battled out a 1-1 draw at the One Call Stadium.

It was the first point Stockport had dropped in their opening four Sky Bet League One games and they had to come from behind as Kyle Wootton cancelled out Hiram Boateng’s opener.

“I thought that was a proper game of football,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough.

“It wasn’t laden with chances throughout the 90-odd minutes, but I thought it was a very good game, in spite of that.

“I thought we were worth a point – the effort that went in today was absolutely incredible.

“From the reaction of the supporters at the end, they knew it was a great point too.

“There are not many times when you go off 1-1 at home and get a standing ovation like that. It wasn’t just for the result, it was for the manner and effort that went in.

“If we’d got to half-time 1-0 up it might have been a bit different.

“But when you have players of their quality, they are incredibly dangerous.

“We had a bit of luck, but you get it when you deserve it – and we did today.

“We showed character and the desire not to concede a goal.”

County almost scored after three minutes, but Mansfield cleared as Jayden Fevrier’s powerful shot came down off the underside of the bar and bounced on the line.

Mansfield went ahead after 22 minutes as Lucas Akins set up Boateng for a powerful low finish from 20 yards.

County levelled after 37 minutes as Christy Pym saved Fraser Horsfall’s header and Wootton was on hand to head home the follow-up.

Pym saved from Louis Barry and Callum Camps and Isaac Olaofe wasted chances to win it after the break, while Corey Addai saved from Lee Gregory.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor said: “It was a pretty even game – and it was a decent game.

“I thought we had good control second half and had gilt-edged chances at the end to win it.

“Did I think we would have been undeserving? Probably not – I thought we maybe edged it a little bit. I would certainly have been more disappointed if we had lost it.

“But this is a difficult place to come and it’s probably two teams and two squads that are thankful of the international break next week which gives them the ability to get bodies back.

“So we will happily take a point and move on.

“To score at the time we did calmed us going into the break and second half I thought we had control without recognising the opportunities we had when we could have gone and hurt them. We needed to be better in the final third.”