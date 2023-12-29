Nigel Clough thrilled with 10 points from 12 despite Doncaster equaliser

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was delighted with his side’s festive points haul despite being held 1-1 at home by Doncaster.

Callum Johnson’s 21st-minute header was levelled by Joe Ironside’s fine 59th-minute equaliser but the Stags still moved up a place to second thanks to Wrexham dropping points.

“It was a good point on the back of the three wins to get 10 points out of 12,” said Clough.

“The effort from the players was brilliant tonight on the back of a third game in a week.

“One defeat in 23 and we have moved up to second with a game in hand. I don’t think we are in too bad a nick.

“The equaliser was unfortunate as it’s just hit Aden Flint and rebounded straight back to him and he’s scored from 18 yards.

“After that point it was all us and we just needed a break.

“We had an absolutely stonewall penalty. The referee was 10-15 yards from it and the assistant the same distance. It was very poor we didn’t get that penalty.

“There was a bit of tiredness in there tonight and Doncaster are on a poor-ish run so you know they will be fighting and scrapping, but it was us pressing for the winner.”

Right back Johnson buried a diving far-post header to put Mansfield ahead from Stephen Quinn’s cross.

But Rovers hit back as Luke Molyneux forced a save from Christy Pym while Harrison Biggins sent a six-yard header over and Jamie Sterry’s low shot deflected against a post.

After Biggins had shot wide on the restart, it was finally 1-1 as Ironside saw a shot come back to him off defender Flint and he buried it at the second time of asking.

Doncaster manager Grant McCann said: “I thought that was a good performance and a good point on the road.

“We had asked the players to be a bit braver and take more risks which we did today. We were much more in control.

“Mansfield changed their shape three times which was credit to us in how we played.

“We had some good opportunities before and after we conceded.

“Mansfield should have had a penalty too as Johnson was brought down and I think the referee was chasing the game a bit from there.

“We knew we had that performance in us.

“We played a diamond as we thought it was the best shape to play against Mansfield. We’ve watched them and they are a good team, very efficient, they work hard, they have got good players and they are dangerous.

“It has taken Nigel Clough three or four years to build this group he’s got and they will probably go on and achieve promotion.”