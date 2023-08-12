Nigel Clough urges Mansfield to be more ruthless after beating Morecambe

Nigel Clough urged Mansfield to be more ruthless following Saturday’s 3-0 League Two win over Morecambe.

A Lucas Akins brace and a Davis Keillor-Dunn goal wrapped up a win in a game Mansfield controlled throughout.

“It was pleasing to win our first home game and keep a clean sheet,” he said. “I wasn’t happy that it was only 1-0 at half-time.

“We created lots of chances and it took us too long to take the lead. We can’t afford to be so wasteful.”

Things may have been different for Morecambe had Tom Bloxham done better with a good chance after seven minutes.

Akins gave Stags the lead in first-half stoppage-time after getting on the end of a Keillor-Dunn flick-on.

Mansfield doubled their lead just after the hour when Keillor-Dunn slotted home after going through on goal and Akins added another from the penalty spot with three minutes remaining after Rhys Oates was hacked down.

Clough added: “Its nice that we created so many chances and had intent, that’s why the strikers have got to get us goals in that period.

“To get most of the players in so early in pre-season was important and you see the players gelling.

“It was a good time to score, as much as it gave us a lift it also flattened the opposition.

“It was a perfect result to start our home league campaign. It is nice to have kept another clean sheet. We played well and kept the ball well and have played to a high standard in the last two weeks – we just needed to score sooner.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams thought his side deserved to be beaten.

“We have faced a very good side in Mansfield,” he said. “They are vastly experienced and have been going a few years to try and get themselves out of this league and you can tell that in their play.

“I thought we dealt with the threat of Akins and Oates to start with. They had a bit of the ball and we couldn’t get the ball to our front two, it was difficult.

“In the end they deserved to win, there is no doubt about it – because of the quality they have.

“The two up front came up against two experienced defenders and we didn’t get the ball to them enough.

“We gave a goal away right on half-time after giving a foul away, we gave away a penalty and we conceded the ball for their second. All in all they didn’t have loads of chances, neither did we but they deserved to win.

“Going in 0-0 would have been perfect for us. It set us back.”