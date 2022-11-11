11 November 2022

Nigel Pearson still without key men for Bristol City’s game with Watford

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2022

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is still without key players for the visit of his former club Watford.

Full-back George Tanner, sent off against Sheffield United earlier this month, completes a three-match ban in the Sky Bet Championship fixture.

Defenders Kal Naismith (calf) and Tomas Kalas (knee) will not return until after the World Cup break.

Midfielder Ayman Benarous and right-back Kane Wilson remain sidelined, with the latter expected to be out until the new year, but the Robins have been boosted by defender Rob Atkinson’s recovery from illness.

Watford manager Slaven Bilic intends to start Senegal’s World Cup-bound winger Ismaila Sarr at Ashton Gate.

Midfielder Imran Louza was ruled out of the Morocco squad at the Qatar tournament after sustaining an ankle injury last month.

Defenders Francisco Sierralta and Hassane Kamara are both available after missing the midweek win over Reading through suspension.

Craig Cathcart was back on the bench on Tuesday after a recent injury issue, although fellow centre-back Kortney Hause remained out with a knee problem.

