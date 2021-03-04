Nile Ranger out for rest of season after return lasted just 11 minutes
Southend have been dealt a blow after striker Nile Ranger was ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin injury.
Ranger suffered the problem on his first League appearance in three years, having spent two months working on his fitness with the Shrimpers.
“Unfortunately we won’t see Nile again this season which is a bitter disappointment to ourselves,” manager Mark Molesley told the club’s website.
“He’s overstretched his groin and he’s almost fallen off the edge of our pitch as well.
“It’s an occupational hazard and in football sometimes you get injured.
“Nile has been out for a long time and probably had more potential to get injured than a lot of our other players, but that was why we didn’t just throw him in after three years of being out.
“He had been working really hard behind the scenes with us and selfishly I’m bitterly disappointed for myself, but I’m also bitterly disappointed for Nile because I know how hard he’s worked to get in a physical state to be back on that pitch again.”