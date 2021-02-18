Nile Ranger returns to Southend on month-to-month deal
The 29-year-old spent two years at Roots Hall between 2016 and 2018, scoring 10 goals in 49 appearances for the club.
Ranger has been training with the club in order to regain fitness and has been rewarded with a “incentivised” deal.
Boss Mark Molesley told the club’s official website: “Nile has been in training for two months getting fit before integrating into the first-team training and he’s shown the right attitude ever since he walked through the door and has worked hard to get his fitness up.
“Nile has still got to earn the right to play for this club and he knows that himself. Everyone has to earn the right.
“He has got to repay the faith I have shown him on the pitch, and I am excited to see a fully fit Nile play for this football club.
“His desire to play football again is clear and he is very passionate about Southend United, as long as he continues to work as hard as he has been over this period then he will play a part for the remainder of the season.”