Nnamdi Ofoborh gets ‘the best help possible’ with heart issue says Rangers boss

Michael Beale revealed Nnamdi Ofoborh will see a third specialist in a bid to get to the bottom of a heart issue which halted his Rangers career before it began.

The 23-year-old midfielder’s condition was discovered after signing from Bournemouth two years ago and he has yet to make his debut.

Ofoborh this week posted three images of himself in hospital on his Instagram account, one of which was captioned: “Two years, two operations, hundreds of appointments” and another said: “Silent on the situation so I look like the bad guy, all the mistreatment of the last two years will come out.”

However, sympathetic boss Beale, who was assistant coach to Steven Gerrard when Ofoborh was signed, insisted that the player is “getting the best help possible” as he continues his search for answers.

“I don’t see how he can be commenting on the club,” said the Gers boss.

“It is a really personal matter. Since coming to Rangers he has never been able to train with the group or play with the group.

“He has been away to see the best cardiologists we could find. He has seen two different ones and we are now supporting him to see a third opinion.

“He has been away and seen the best people possible. He has been away and seen the specialist that dealt with Daley Blind and Christian Eriksen as well.

“It is fair to say those opinions have not always been perfect so he has managed to get back into light training but our advice from the specialist is just light training that anybody could do.

“I am close to him and I really feel for his situation, he is a young man who has had his whole life turned upside down in the last two years and he has found it really difficult with the feedback he has been getting.

“But he is away to see a third specialist and the club is supporting him on that.

“The club has been fantastic in the support for him the whole way through the two years. It is just a really difficult situation.

“Everything we could have done as a football club we have done.

“It is just really frustrating for Nnamdi that he can’t do as much as he would like but that’s us acting on the advice we have been given and sometimes that is difficult.”

Beale was speaking to the media for the first time since Monday’s Scottish Cup semi-final draw which paired Rangers with Celtic and cinch League One side Falkirk with Championship Inverness.

The Light Blues lost 2-1 to Celtic in the ViaPlay Cup final last month but the Gers boss is looking forward.

“It is going to be a good game,” said the former Rangers assistant coach, who revealed striker Alfredo Morelos stated that there was “no truth” in reports linking him with a move to Spanish side Sevilla.

“Obviously it guarantees three Rangers versus Celtic games before the end of the season. which is good for us as a squad moving forward.

“I am one of the more fortunate people in that game because that (last one) was my first defeat in quite a few.

“It wasn’t a nice one but there is three to go before now and the end of the season and we want to and need to show a better face – but before then there is a lot of football to be played.”