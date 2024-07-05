05 July 2024

No absentees for England ahead of Euro 2024 quarter-final

By NewsChain Sport
05 July 2024

England’s full squad travelled on the eve of the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate’s side head to Dusseldorf looking to set-up a semi-final clash against Turkey or the Netherlands.

All 26 players trained at their Blankenhain basecamp on Friday before travelling to the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Impressive centre-back Marc Guehi serves a one-match ban against Switzerland having picked up two bookings across his four starts.

Luke Shaw is pushing to make his first appearance for club or country since sustaining a hamstring issue in February.

Luke Shaw, centre, has yet to play a minute at Euro 2024 (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

