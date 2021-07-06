No absentees from England training ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

England players at training on Tuesday (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:00pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

England’s full squad trained ahead of Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

The Three Lions have yet to concede a goal let alone lose at this summer’s rearranged competition and have the chance to reach a first major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad all trained at St George’s Park on Tuesday morning ahead of the Wembley semi-final.

Bukayo Saka trained again on Tuesday (PA Wire)

Bukayo Saka was again with the group having recovered from the knock that saw him omitted from the squad against Ukraine as a precaution.

Southgate’s side travel south from Burton on Tuesday afternoon, with captain Harry Kane joining the manager at the pre-match press conference.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

England

Training

PA