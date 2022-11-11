11 November 2022

No change to Celtic squad for Ross County clash

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2022

Cinch Premiership leaders Celtic have no fresh injuries for the visit of Ross County.

Captain Callum McGregor remains out with a knee injury.

Fellow midfielder James McCarthy is missing with a hamstring problem.

The visitors will not get any of their injured players back for the trip to Glasgow.

Defender Jack Baldwin missed the midweek win over Hibernian after suffering a knock in the victory over St Mirren days earlier.

Ross Callachan (hamstring), Ben Paton (knee), Ben Purrington (ankle), Connor Randall (broken leg) and Alex Samuel (knee) are also still missing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football

Student arrested for egging Charles and Camilla says crowd wanted to kill him

news