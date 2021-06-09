No comment from Crystal Palace regarding reports about Nuno Espirito Santo talks

Nuno Espirito Santo on the touchline
Nuno Espirito Santo on the touchline (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:35pm, Wed 09 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Crystal Palace have refused to be drawn on reports that talks with Nuno Espirito Santo over the vacant managerial position have broken down.

The Eagles are on the lookout for a new boss after Roy Hodgson stepped down at the end of the 2020-21 season following four years at the helm.

Nuno, who left Wolves by mutual consent last month, is one of several candidates to have held talks with the club but has also been linked with the managerial role at Everton after Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid.

Various reports on Wednesday morning suggested discussions between Portuguese coach Nuno and Palace had broken down, but the club refused to comment when asked by the PA news agency.

On top of finding a new manager, the Selhurst Park outfit also have 12 first-team players out of contract with the future of some dependent on whoever is appointed as Hodgson’s successor.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Palace

PA